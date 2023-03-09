Previous
Next
Just Passing Through by farmreporter
Photo 2267

Just Passing Through

I can't remember how many times I have passed by this landmark without stopping.
But, we made it a point to stop on this trip. It was cold and windy - as it always is in the Winnipeg area.
(Winnipeg is affectionately called Winterpeg by the locals. It is cold with a significant windchill that is ALWAYS happening.)
These red chairs can be found throughout Canada at various parks and landmarks. Many, like this one, are very easy to get to while others are more inaccessible and require a hike. They all encourage photos though!
9th March 2023 9th Mar 23

Wendy

ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
625% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dawn ace
A nice bright landmark with longitudinal showing
April 8th, 2023  
Kathy ace
The red surrounded by the white snow highlights the colors of the Canadian flag.
April 8th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise