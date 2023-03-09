Just Passing Through

I can't remember how many times I have passed by this landmark without stopping.

But, we made it a point to stop on this trip. It was cold and windy - as it always is in the Winnipeg area.

(Winnipeg is affectionately called Winterpeg by the locals. It is cold with a significant windchill that is ALWAYS happening.)

These red chairs can be found throughout Canada at various parks and landmarks. Many, like this one, are very easy to get to while others are more inaccessible and require a hike. They all encourage photos though!