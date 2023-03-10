Sign up
Photo 2254
Filter'd Frenzy
April
@aecasey
challenged me to use some homemade filters this week.
I put the clear plastic diamond embossed lid of a Ferro Rocher chocolate box in front of this little bear ornament to see what would happen.
Well - this is what happened!!
10th March 2023
10th Mar 23
Wendy
@farmreporter
@aecasey
Here is another attempt at the homemade filter challenge you gave me. It was a fun challenge, for sure!
March 12th, 2023
Here is another attempt at the homemade filter challenge you gave me. It was a fun challenge, for sure!