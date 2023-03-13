Previous
Still in Saskatchewan by farmreporter
Still in Saskatchewan

Although Tessier is on the west side of Saskatchewan so we are almost back to Alberta at this point.
Got to love the grain elevators, and this one is still in use (you can see a truck dumping grain in the doorway if you look close enough!)
Wendy

Helen Jane ace
such an imposing building - but not unattractive. Lovely setting with the morning sun.
April 8th, 2023  
