Photo 2271
Still in Saskatchewan
Although Tessier is on the west side of Saskatchewan so we are almost back to Alberta at this point.
Got to love the grain elevators, and this one is still in use (you can see a truck dumping grain in the doorway if you look close enough!)
13th March 2023
13th Mar 23
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
Photo Details
Life SOOC
NIKON D780
7th March 2023 10:50am
snow
moody
saskatchewan
grain elevator
Helen Jane
ace
such an imposing building - but not unattractive. Lovely setting with the morning sun.
April 8th, 2023
