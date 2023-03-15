Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2273
Last Day Scenery
Taken from the passenger seat.
The blowing snow made for an ideal minimalist type shot.
15th March 2023
15th Mar 23
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
Life SOOC
Taken
7th March 2023 12:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
house
,
abandoned
,
minimalism
amyK
ace
Love it; nicely captured
April 9th, 2023
