Kathy @randystreat first asked me to show 'signs of spring' and then realized that we were still knee deep in snow with more to come.
So she set paper play as my new challenge on the day that the weather turned warm and I was able to shoot a spring time shot.
I decided I could do both challenges ... especially since we are back in winter!!
This is four tents of paper lined up with window light streaming in from behind.
Here is another paper play shot for you, Kathy!!
I truly enjoyed both challenges that you set for me, even though we only had one day of spring!!