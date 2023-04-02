Previous
Next
Paper Play by farmreporter
Photo 2272

Paper Play

Kathy @randystreat first asked me to show 'signs of spring' and then realized that we were still knee deep in snow with more to come.
So she set paper play as my new challenge on the day that the weather turned warm and I was able to shoot a spring time shot.
I decided I could do both challenges ... especially since we are back in winter!!
This is four tents of paper lined up with window light streaming in from behind.
2nd April 2023 2nd Apr 23

Wendy

ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
622% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Wendy ace
@randystreat
Here is another paper play shot for you, Kathy!!
I truly enjoyed both challenges that you set for me, even though we only had one day of spring!!
April 3rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise