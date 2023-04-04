Previous
Next
The Birds Have Found my Feeders by farmreporter
Photo 2275

The Birds Have Found my Feeders

This guy was all puffed up and warming himself in the morning sun before attacking the feeders for breakfast. I was pleased he stayed put while I ran to grab my camera.
Taken through my kitchen window.
4th April 2023 4th Apr 23

Wendy

ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
623% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise