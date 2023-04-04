Sign up
Photo 2275
The Birds Have Found my Feeders
This guy was all puffed up and warming himself in the morning sun before attacking the feeders for breakfast. I was pleased he stayed put while I ran to grab my camera.
Taken through my kitchen window.
4th April 2023
4th Apr 23
0
0
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
3504
photos
140
followers
99
following
623% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Life SOOC
Taken
4th April 2023 5:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
