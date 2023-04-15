Calgary Skyline

Kathy @randystreat asked me to do some long exposure shots for my get pushed challenge.
My mother and sister, who were visiting me last week, left this morning which allowed me to run into the city this evening to grab this shot.
While this shot does have vehicle light trails over the bridge, I was most disappointed with the lack of lights on in the buildings as I was hoping for a bright shot.
So - I left this location and ran to the other side of the city to grab another shot.
Here is the first long exposure shot I took this evening, Kathy.
