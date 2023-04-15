Previous
Next
Calgary Skyline by farmreporter
Photo 2293

Calgary Skyline

Kathy @randystreat asked me to do some long exposure shots for my get pushed challenge.
My mother and sister, who were visiting me last week, left this morning which allowed me to run into the city this evening to grab this shot.
While this shot does have vehicle light trails over the bridge, I was most disappointed with the lack of lights on in the buildings as I was hoping for a bright shot.
So - I left this location and ran to the other side of the city to grab another shot.
15th April 2023 15th Apr 23

Wendy

ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
628% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Wendy ace
@randystreat
Here is the first long exposure shot I took this evening, Kathy.
There are vehicle light trails on the bridge but I was most disappointed with the lack of lights in the buildings.
April 17th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise