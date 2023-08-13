Howling Wolves

April @aecasey challenged me to do some in camera double / multiple exposure.
While I have done it in the past, I had forgotten how to do it so this was a great repeat challenge.
I don't think I will forget how to do it again!!
This is a four shot exposure of a wood carving of wolves done with a chainsaw. It stands along a side street in High River, Alberta.
I was pleased to get a smaller wolf centered between the two bigger wolves.
Such a cool technique. Thank you, April for getting me to do it once again.
I think I will be using it more often now. It has so many creative potentials.