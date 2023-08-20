Previous
Abundant Apples by farmreporter
Photo 2336

Abundant Apples

My crab apple tree is overloaded with teeny-tiny apples that cannot get used for much except to keep the birds happy.
For this week's get pushed challenge where Laura @la_photographic challenged me to try some selective colour.
Lots of fun!!
20th August 2023 20th Aug 23

Wendy

@farmreporter
Wendy ace
@la_photographic
Here is some selective colour for you, Laura!!
August 21st, 2023  
Dawn ace
A lovely selective colour . Great for crabb apple jelly Wendy .
August 21st, 2023  
