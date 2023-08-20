Sign up
Photo 2336
Abundant Apples
My crab apple tree is overloaded with teeny-tiny apples that cannot get used for much except to keep the birds happy.
For this week's get pushed challenge where Laura
@la_photographic
challenged me to try some selective colour.
Lots of fun!!
20th August 2023
20th Aug 23
@la_photographic
Here is some selective colour for you, Laura!!
August 21st, 2023
A lovely selective colour . Great for crabb apple jelly Wendy .
August 21st, 2023
Here is some selective colour for you, Laura!!