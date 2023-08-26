I was given a truly tough get pushed challenge this week by Felicity @fbailey.
She asked me to photograph my interpretation of the disparity between appearance and reality
So, here goes!!
While it will appear that big agricultural corporations have made the small farmer extinct, the reality is that small farms are no longer economically feasible.
Growing food for today's exploding population must be a thriving business.
Today's small farmer does not usually survive on the farm income alone but will have a job in town. (there are exceptions)
Today's small farmer may choose to farm to be self-sufficient, or as a lifestyle choice. But again, the large commercial farmers did not kill today's small farmer ... progress did.
Here is my response to your excellent challenge!! I really enjoyed thinking about this one.