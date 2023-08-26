Previous
Disparity by farmreporter
Photo 2337

Disparity

I was given a truly tough get pushed challenge this week by Felicity @fbailey.
She asked me to photograph my interpretation of the disparity between appearance and reality
So, here goes!!
While it will appear that big agricultural corporations have made the small farmer extinct, the reality is that small farms are no longer economically feasible.
Growing food for today's exploding population must be a thriving business.
Today's small farmer does not usually survive on the farm income alone but will have a job in town. (there are exceptions)
Today's small farmer may choose to farm to be self-sufficient, or as a lifestyle choice. But again, the large commercial farmers did not kill today's small farmer ... progress did.
26th August 2023 26th Aug 23

Wendy

ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
640% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Wendy ace
@fbailey
Here is my response to your excellent challenge!! I really enjoyed thinking about this one.
August 28th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise