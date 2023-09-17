April @aecasey challenged me to fill the frame for this week's get pushed challenge.
So - I focused in on the horse heads at the Chore Horse Competition at the Bar U Ranch today.
I just could not decide which one I liked better between the two shots so you are getting both!
I thought the chore horse competition would be a natural place to fill the frame ... not as easy as I thought!
Thank you for the great challenge. It certainly was a challenge. And I really enjoyed watching the competition as well.
I filled the frame better in the colour version but I do like this one also.