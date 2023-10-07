Previous
Shiny and Colourful by farmreporter
Photo 2342

Shiny and Colourful

Annie @annied challenged me to combine two words from this month's words of the month into one photo.
So excited to see one of my last roses backlit to shine in the light. Not the traditional shine - but she does shine!!
7th October 2023

Wendy

ace
@farmreporter
Photo Details

Wendy ace
@annied
Thank you for the challenge, Annie ...
This is Day 1!
October 9th, 2023  
