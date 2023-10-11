Previous
Magpie in the Rain by farmreporter
Magpie in the Rain

Not a great photo taken on a not so great day.
It was raining and I was extremely busy but I am DETERMINED to take a photo a day so here it is.
Wendy

@farmreporter
