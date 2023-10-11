Sign up
Previous
Photo 2346
Magpie in the Rain
Not a great photo taken on a not so great day.
It was raining and I was extremely busy but I am DETERMINED to take a photo a day so here it is.
11th October 2023
11th Oct 23
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
Photo Details
Album
Life SOOC
Camera
NIKON D780
Taken
11th October 2023 5:55pm
Tags
tree
,
bird
,
magpie
