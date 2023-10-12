Previous
Next
52 Week Challenge - Patterns by farmreporter
Photo 2347

52 Week Challenge - Patterns

I had this idea when patterns was the challenge way back in August.
Finally got it done.
The challenge said to find a compelling pattern - and as a country girl I try to imagine what it would be like to live here.
12th October 2023 12th Oct 23

Wendy

ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
643% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise