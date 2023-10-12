Sign up
Photo 2347
52 Week Challenge - Patterns
I had this idea when patterns was the challenge way back in August.
Finally got it done.
The challenge said to find a compelling pattern - and as a country girl I try to imagine what it would be like to live here.
12th October 2023
12th Oct 23
0
1
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
3583
photos
133
followers
99
following
643% complete
View this month »
2342
2343
2344
2345
2346
2347
2348
2349
Photo Details
Views
4
Fav's
1
Album
Life SOOC
Taken
14th October 2023 6:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pattern
,
homes
,
wsb-52wc-2023
,
52wc-2023-w35
Leave a Comment
