Sometimes the Colours are Just Overwhelming by farmreporter
Sometimes the Colours are Just Overwhelming

I must admit that I do miss the reds of the maples in Ontario, but the oranges and yellows are very vibrant here in Alberta can be as pretty in their own way.
13th October 2023 13th Oct 23

Wendy

@farmreporter
