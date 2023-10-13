Sign up
Photo 2348
Sometimes the Colours are Just Overwhelming
I must admit that I do miss the reds of the maples in Ontario, but the oranges and yellows are very vibrant here in Alberta can be as pretty in their own way.
13th October 2023
13th Oct 23
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!
3583
photos
133
followers
99
following
643% complete
View this month »
2342
2343
2344
2345
2346
2347
2348
2349
Tags
bridge
,
leaves
,
trees
,
autumn
