Previous
Come Down Now and Play Fair!! by farmreporter
Photo 2367

Come Down Now and Play Fair!!

Amanda @emrob challenged me to utilize foreground blur to enhance my image for this week's get pushed challenge.
Prince was wondering why I was crawling through the fir tree when it was usually him that snooped under there!
4th February 2024 4th Feb 24

Wendy

ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
648% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Wendy ace
@emrob
Thank you for your awesome challenge, Amanda!
I enjoyed getting out in the back yard to play with Prince!
February 4th, 2024  
Lou Ann ace
Oh Prince! So handsome!
February 4th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise