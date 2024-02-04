Sign up
Previous
Photo 2367
Come Down Now and Play Fair!!
Amanda
@emrob
challenged me to utilize foreground blur to enhance my image for this week's get pushed challenge.
Prince was wondering why I was crawling through the fir tree when it was usually him that snooped under there!
4th February 2024
4th Feb 24
2
3
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
3601
photos
129
followers
97
following
Tags
tree
,
snow
,
dog
,
german shepherd
,
selective focus
,
get-pushed-600
Wendy
ace
@emrob
Thank you for your awesome challenge, Amanda!
I enjoyed getting out in the back yard to play with Prince!
February 4th, 2024
Lou Ann
ace
Oh Prince! So handsome!
February 4th, 2024
Thank you for your awesome challenge, Amanda!
I enjoyed getting out in the back yard to play with Prince!