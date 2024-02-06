Previous
Next
Welcome to Nanton by farmreporter
Photo 2369

Welcome to Nanton

This home looks so much more welcoming in the summer with some deck chairs on the verandah and flowers along the front.
Just filling in SOME gaps from when I actually had a camera in my hands.
6th February 2024 6th Feb 24

Wendy

ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
652% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lou Ann ace
I do love a home with a big porch.
March 4th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise