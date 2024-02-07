Sign up
Photo 2368
52 Week Challenge - Delicate
I am going to TRY to keep up with ALL the 52 Week Challenge prompts this year. Starting now. But I do have a few to catch up on already.
This is for week 3 and was taken a few weeks back.
7th February 2024
7th Feb 24
Wendy
@farmreporter
frost
delicate
wsb-52wc-2024
52wc-2024-w3
