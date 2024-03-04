Previous
Black and White Water Drop by farmreporter
Photo 2385

Black and White Water Drop

I had to resort to water drop photography for the black and white challenge since all the creeks and rivers are frozen at the moment.
But it is water and that is all that counts!
4th March 2024 4th Mar 24

Wendy

@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
amyK ace
Wow, excellent!
March 5th, 2024  
