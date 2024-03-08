Previous
52 Week Challenge - B&W Portrait by farmreporter
Photo 2386

52 Week Challenge - B&W Portrait

So good that I always have a willing model for these challenges!
Tried to go high key here - I might give this shot a bit more processing later to see if I can get it more high key without losing the texture of his beard.
8th March 2024 8th Mar 24

Wendy

ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
653% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise