Previous
Next
Another View of the Nanton Grain Elevator by farmreporter
Photo 2389

Another View of the Nanton Grain Elevator

I was hoping that the fisheye lens would give an interesting point of view for this month's theme of point of view.
Well, I tried.
12th March 2024 12th Mar 24

Wendy

ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
655% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

amyK ace
I like the effect
March 16th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise