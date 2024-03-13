Previous
Waiting (im)Patiently for Spring by farmreporter
Photo 2389

Waiting (im)Patiently for Spring

I am jealously watching as others are posting pretty pictures of spring flowers, green grass, and ice-free lakes.
And we still have plenty of snow! And - ice on the pond as you can see in the background!
Wendy

