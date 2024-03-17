Previous
Around the Bend by farmreporter
Around the Bend

There's a new architectural photography challenge up and running. It's all about the light this time!
Check it out:
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/49054/architectural-4-challenge-it's-all-about-the-light

The upper level of the Calgary library has a hallway bordered with windows that goes around the entire perimeter of the building.
Annie D ace
beautiful soft light and tones
March 19th, 2024  
