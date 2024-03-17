Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2394
Around the Bend
There's a new architectural photography challenge up and running. It's all about the light this time!
Check it out:
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/49054/architectural-4-challenge-it's-all-about-the-light
The upper level of the Calgary library has a hallway bordered with windows that goes around the entire perimeter of the building.
17th March 2024
17th Mar 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
3628
photos
127
followers
98
following
655% complete
View this month »
2387
2388
2389
2390
2391
2392
2393
2394
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Life SOOC
Taken
21st February 2024 1:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
light
,
windows
,
curve
,
hallway
,
calgary
,
calgary library
,
architecture-4
Annie D
ace
beautiful soft light and tones
March 19th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close