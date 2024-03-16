Previous
Hold On There! by farmreporter
Photo 2393

Hold On There!

These trucks are four wheeling in a parking lot! It's a good thing there isn't anyone in the parking lot (or anyone in the trucks)
I am still working on this month's theme of point of view. I think I have some more work to do yet!
16th March 2024 16th Mar 24

Wendy

ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
655% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise