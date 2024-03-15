Sign up
Previous
Photo 2392
Past Its Best
The theme for the current black and white challenge is 'past its best'.
And, being short of photo ideas as I usually am, I stopped at an old decrepit car for a shot.
15th March 2024
15th Mar 24
3
1
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
3626
photos
127
followers
98
following
655% complete
View this month »
2385
2386
2387
2388
2389
2390
2391
2392
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Life SOOC
Taken
15th March 2024 7:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
car
,
old
,
abandoned
,
bw
,
decrepit
,
bw-88
Lou Ann
ace
This image illustrates the theme perfectly. Great capture!
March 16th, 2024
Annie D
ace
definitely past its best but still photogenic :)
March 16th, 2024
amyK
ace
Great for the theme and nicely photographed.
March 16th, 2024
