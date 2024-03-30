Previous
Spring is in the Air by farmreporter
Photo 2408

Spring is in the Air

Laura @la_photographic challenged me to show motion for this week's get pushed challenge.
Luckily I saw these deer playfully running around in the ditch just outside of Okotoks so I could enter a just-in-time entry into the gp challenge.
30th March 2024 30th Mar 24

Wendy

ace
@farmreporter
Wendy ace
@la_photographic
Here is a late, last minute shot for your challenge to me, Laura!
April 1st, 2024  
