Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2408
Spring is in the Air
Laura
@la_photographic
challenged me to show motion for this week's get pushed challenge.
Luckily I saw these deer playfully running around in the ditch just outside of Okotoks so I could enter a just-in-time entry into the gp challenge.
30th March 2024
30th Mar 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
3642
photos
130
followers
98
following
659% complete
View this month »
2401
2402
2403
2404
2405
2406
2407
2408
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Life SOOC
Taken
31st March 2024 4:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
motion
,
run
,
deer
,
play
,
get-pushed-608
Wendy
ace
@la_photographic
Here is a late, last minute shot for your challenge to me, Laura!
April 1st, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
Here is a late, last minute shot for your challenge to me, Laura!