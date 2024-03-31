Previous
52 Week Challenge - Sparks Joy by farmreporter
Photo 2409

52 Week Challenge - Sparks Joy

We had a man at our church who had a strong desire to get baptized on Easter Sunday.
It was a very joyful ceremony - and definitely sparks joy for the challenge!
31st March 2024 31st Mar 24

Wendy

@farmreporter
