Photo 2409
52 Week Challenge - Sparks Joy
We had a man at our church who had a strong desire to get baptized on Easter Sunday.
It was a very joyful ceremony - and definitely sparks joy for the challenge!
31st March 2024
31st Mar 24
Wendy
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
3644
photos
130
followers
98
following
Latest from all albums
Tags
joy
baptism
wsb-52wc-2024
52wc-2024-w14
