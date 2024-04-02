Previous
52 Week Challenge - New by farmreporter
I know, I know!!
This was week 1 of the 52 Week Challenge but I started late and never did get it done until now.
But I have been good since then and now have all of 2024 so far and hope to FINALLY do all 52 of them.
2nd April 2024 2nd Apr 24

Wendy

