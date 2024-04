Old Man River

The railway bridge in the background is an impressive feature coming into Lethbridge from the north.

It is called the Lethbridge Viaduct, commonly known as the High Level Bridge and it is a trestle bridge over the Oldman River in Lethbridge, Alberta

This bridge is still the longest and highest of its kind in the world reaching 5,327.625 feet long (1.6km) and 314 feet high.

I will be getting more pics of this bridge when I have time to further explore Lethbridge.