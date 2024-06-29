Sign up
Previous
Photo 2462
Waterton Lakes Romance
The Prince of Wales Hotel at the Waterton Parks International Parks has a beautiful seating area overlooking the lake and mountains.
The room itself is grand - but not as grand as the view outside!
29th June 2024
29th Jun 24
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
2455
2456
2457
2458
2459
2460
2461
2462
Tags
mountains
,
lake
,
waterton park
,
prince of wales hotel
,
theme-june2024
,
people-31
bkb in the city
Beautiful view. This one place l still need to visit
June 30th, 2024
