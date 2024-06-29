Previous
Waterton Lakes Romance by farmreporter
Photo 2462

Waterton Lakes Romance

The Prince of Wales Hotel at the Waterton Parks International Parks has a beautiful seating area overlooking the lake and mountains.
The room itself is grand - but not as grand as the view outside!
29th June 2024 29th Jun 24

Wendy

@farmreporter
bkb in the city
Beautiful view. This one place l still need to visit
June 30th, 2024  
