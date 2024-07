At northy's Request

Northy challenged me to find some quiet beauty in my local landscape…. The idea was to find a subject and compose a shot within my surrounding landscape that gives a sense of peace and tranquility - regardless of how spectacular, or not, the landscape is…

So, in honour of northy’s love of black and white (What is this ‘colour’ of which you speak?), I did a pano of one of my favourite spots at Nanton Lion’s Grove park.