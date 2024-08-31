Previous
Backroads of Alberta Again by farmreporter
Photo 2503

Backroads of Alberta Again

This time it was the Beaver Valley Road.
Not that I have ever seen any beavers in this area, or much water for them to reside in.
31st August 2024 31st Aug 24

Wendy

ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
685% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise