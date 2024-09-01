Winter Dreams

Northy challenged me to take an image using a chair to tell a story for get pushed this week. The first thing I thought of was the classic silhouette of a chair on a dock with a beautiful lake in front of it. But, having neither lake nor dock in my area, I quickly abandoned that image.

I can just imagine sitting here in the sunlight working on my needlecraft on a cold winter’s day surrounded by my plants. Winter is the time to do that!

