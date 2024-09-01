Previous
Winter Dreams by farmreporter
Photo 2505

Winter Dreams

Northy challenged me to take an image using a chair to tell a story for get pushed this week. The first thing I thought of was the classic silhouette of a chair on a dock with a beautiful lake in front of it. But, having neither lake nor dock in my area, I quickly abandoned that image.
I can just imagine sitting here in the sunlight working on my needlecraft on a cold winter’s day surrounded by my plants. Winter is the time to do that!
1st September 2024 1st Sep 24

Wendy

ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
686% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Wendy ace
@northy
Here is the second edition of your excellent challenge, northy!!
Thank you!
September 2nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise