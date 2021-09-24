Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
124 / 365
Coulee Country
Valleys and ravines etched into prairies are often called coulees. “Coulee” comes from the French word “couler” meaning “to flow”. Cutting deeply into the surrounding plains, coulees are a distinctive feature of the Writing-on-Stone landscape.
24th September 2021
24th Sep 21
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
3151
photos
149
followers
112
following
35% complete
View this month »
121
122
123
124
125
126
127
128
Latest from all albums
2037
2038
2039
2040
2041
2042
2043
2044
Photo Details
Views
5
Fav's
1
Album
Altered States (of Life)
Camera
NIKON D780
Taken
24th September 2021 2:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
river
,
coulee
,
wsb-2021roadtrip
,
writing-on-stone
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close