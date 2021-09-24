Previous
Coulee Country by farmreporter
Valleys and ravines etched into prairies are often called coulees. “Coulee” comes from the French word “couler” meaning “to flow”. Cutting deeply into the surrounding plains, coulees are a distinctive feature of the Writing-on-Stone landscape.
