130 / 365
Friends, Music and Laughter
There is usually about 100 people who attend the Wednesday evening concerts. I brought along my camera and no one seemed to mind me snapping their photos.
31st August 2022
31st Aug 22
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
Altered States (of Life)
NIKON D780
31st August 2022 9:27pm
laughter
,
people-outdoors
