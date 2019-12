Made it ...

Well.. I made it … a picture a day for 365 days. I literally took a picture every day for a year. I know lots of you have done the same and I want to congratulate you as I know that it is challenging to accomplish this task. I love skating so this seemed like the right photo to end the year. I will continue to post next year but probably not every day. Thanks for all your views … comments and thanks to all who were kind enough to fav my photos. Wishing everyone health and happiness for 2020!