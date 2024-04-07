Sign up
Photo 2852
Going to seed
The pussy willows are starting to turn yellow and you can now see the little seeds. Such a pretty plant
7th April 2024
7th Apr 24
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can.
LManning (Laura)
Beautiful composition.
April 8th, 2024
