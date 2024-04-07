Previous
Going to seed by fayefaye
Going to seed

The pussy willows are starting to turn yellow and you can now see the little seeds. Such a pretty plant
7th April 2024 7th Apr 24

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
LManning (Laura) ace
Beautiful composition.
April 8th, 2024  
