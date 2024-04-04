Sign up
Previous
Photo 2851
Sitting on the fence
Had some more snow today. Noticed this little bird sitting on the fence. Cute
4th April 2024
4th Apr 24
2
0
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can.
2851
photos
194
followers
0
following
2844
2845
2846
2847
2848
2849
2850
2851
KV
ace
The sparrow looks a little fluffed up… cut shot… so glad we don’t have snow!
April 5th, 2024
Dawn
ace
He sure is puffed up must be feeling the chill
April 5th, 2024
