Previous
Sitting on the fence by fayefaye
Photo 2851

Sitting on the fence

Had some more snow today. Noticed this little bird sitting on the fence. Cute
4th April 2024 4th Apr 24

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
781% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KV ace
The sparrow looks a little fluffed up… cut shot… so glad we don’t have snow!
April 5th, 2024  
Dawn ace
He sure is puffed up must be feeling the chill
April 5th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise