Protect by the fence by fayefaye
Protect by the fence

I have found a fox den but the hole is behind this wire fence which I guess is good as it will protect the kits. I sat in my car and watched as I didn't want to scare them. The photo is cropped as I wasn't that close to them.
31st March 2024 31st Mar 24

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can.
Corinne C ace
What an adorable encounter!
April 1st, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
How adorable
April 1st, 2024  
