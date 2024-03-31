Sign up
Photo 2850
Protect by the fence
I have found a fox den but the hole is behind this wire fence which I guess is good as it will protect the kits. I sat in my car and watched as I didn't want to scare them. The photo is cropped as I wasn't that close to them.
31st March 2024
31st Mar 24
2
1
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Corinne C
ace
What an adorable encounter!
April 1st, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
How adorable
April 1st, 2024
