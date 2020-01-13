Previous
Just too cute by fayefaye
Just too cute

Found this bunny under my feeder outside my window after work today. What a great way to end a work day. Put such a smile on my face. Love this little bunny!
13th January 2020 13th Jan 20

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Denise (lyndemc) ace
Instant FAV!! What a capture of this precious face!!!
January 13th, 2020  
Sue Rose ace
Gorgeous!
January 13th, 2020  
