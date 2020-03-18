Sign up
Discuss
Little dried flowers
I love the way these little dried flowers look. There's only a few left after winter and soon there will be some fresh ones growing. They just have a lovely colour and tone to them.
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Mallory
ace
Beautiful tones and composition.
March 18th, 2020
Joy's Focus
ace
They are so dainty and lovely. The one in the middle looks like a butterfly.
March 18th, 2020
Islandgirl
ace
Wonderful design!
March 18th, 2020
