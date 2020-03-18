Previous
Next
Little dried flowers by fayefaye
Photo 1793

Little dried flowers

I love the way these little dried flowers look. There's only a few left after winter and soon there will be some fresh ones growing. They just have a lovely colour and tone to them.
18th March 2020 18th Mar 20

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
491% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mallory ace
Beautiful tones and composition.
March 18th, 2020  
Joy's Focus ace
They are so dainty and lovely. The one in the middle looks like a butterfly.
March 18th, 2020  
Islandgirl ace
Wonderful design!
March 18th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise