You cannot pass! by fayefaye
Photo 1801

You cannot pass!

This Canada Goose wasn't wanting anyone to pass as it's mate was nesting close by. If you have ever tried to pass one of these bird you know that they can be a little nasty. Although I understood it was just protecting the female!
28th March 2020 28th Mar 20

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Photo Details

Kate ace
Ah...the guardian!
March 28th, 2020  
carol white ace
A cute capture
March 28th, 2020  
Louise & Ken ace
And don't you know he means it!!!
March 28th, 2020  
