Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1801
You cannot pass!
This Canada Goose wasn't wanting anyone to pass as it's mate was nesting close by. If you have ever tried to pass one of these bird you know that they can be a little nasty. Although I understood it was just protecting the female!
28th March 2020
28th Mar 20
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
1801
photos
222
followers
0
following
493% complete
View this month »
1794
1795
1796
1797
1798
1799
1800
1801
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
28th March 2020 1:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Kate
ace
Ah...the guardian!
March 28th, 2020
carol white
ace
A cute capture
March 28th, 2020
Louise & Ken
ace
And don't you know he means it!!!
March 28th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close