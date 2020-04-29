Sign up
Photo 1833
American Goldinch
Love when the finches return. They're such a bright yellow and I love the black and white on their wings. Such a sweet bird!
29th April 2020
29th Apr 20
1
1
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
1826
1827
1828
1829
1830
1831
1832
1833
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
29th April 2020 10:10am
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Sharon Lee
ace
A beautiful and cheerful bird.
April 29th, 2020
