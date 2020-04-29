Previous
American Goldinch by fayefaye
Photo 1833

American Goldinch

Love when the finches return. They're such a bright yellow and I love the black and white on their wings. Such a sweet bird!
29th April 2020 29th Apr 20

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Sharon Lee ace
A beautiful and cheerful bird.
April 29th, 2020  
