Photo 1840
The daffodil
You know summer is around the corner when the daffodils are up. So looking forward to warmer temperatures.
6th May 2020
6th May 20
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
5th May 2020 4:31pm
Monica
Beautiful!
May 7th, 2020
Dione Giorgio
Beautiful shot.
May 7th, 2020
