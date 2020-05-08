Sign up
Photo 1842
Burgundy is my favourite
I noticed the trilliums were sticking their head out from under all the dead leaves in the forest. The burgundy ones are my favourite. So beautiful to find them growing wild through out the forest.
8th May 2020
8th May 20
0
0
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can.
1842
photos
221
followers
0
following
504% complete
1835
1836
1837
1838
1839
1840
1841
1842
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
8th May 2020 5:17pm
