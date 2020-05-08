Previous
Burgundy is my favourite by fayefaye
Photo 1842

Burgundy is my favourite

I noticed the trilliums were sticking their head out from under all the dead leaves in the forest. The burgundy ones are my favourite. So beautiful to find them growing wild through out the forest.
8th May 2020 8th May 20

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
