Chippy by fayefaye
Photo 1865

Chippy

Found this little chipmunk on the stone wall at the park. They are so cute as they freeze when they see you. It's like they think I don't see them. Lol
1st June 2020 1st Jun 20

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Milanie ace
sweet
June 2nd, 2020  
