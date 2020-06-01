Sign up
Photo 1865
Chippy
Found this little chipmunk on the stone wall at the park. They are so cute as they freeze when they see you. It's like they think I don't see them. Lol
1st June 2020
1st Jun 20
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Milanie
ace
sweet
June 2nd, 2020
