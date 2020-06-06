Previous
Next
Looking Pretty by fayefaye
Photo 1870

Looking Pretty

Finally got a photo of this little butterfly with it's wings open. The light was perfect this morning and I think it's looking very pretty! :)
6th June 2020 6th Jun 20

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
512% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Elizabeth ace
This is a beauty!
June 7th, 2020  
Linda Godwin
Stunning shot and f this beauty
June 7th, 2020  
KWind ace
Wow!!
June 7th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise