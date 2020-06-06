Sign up
Looking Pretty
Finally got a photo of this little butterfly with it's wings open. The light was perfect this morning and I think it's looking very pretty! :)
6th June 2020
6th Jun 20
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
6th June 2020 8:33am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Elizabeth
ace
This is a beauty!
June 7th, 2020
Linda Godwin
Stunning shot and f this beauty
June 7th, 2020
KWind
ace
Wow!!
June 7th, 2020
