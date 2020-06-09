Previous
Next
Promethea Moths Mating by fayefaye
Photo 1873

Promethea Moths Mating

I came across these promethea moths mating. I first came across the female and I continued to walk around. On my way back I stopped again and a male had come along while I was gone … and the rest as they say is history! lol
9th June 2020 9th Jun 20

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
513% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise