Photo 1873
Promethea Moths Mating
I came across these promethea moths mating. I first came across the female and I continued to walk around. On my way back I stopped again and a male had come along while I was gone … and the rest as they say is history! lol
9th June 2020
9th Jun 20
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Photo Details
Views
5
5
Fav's
1
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
9th June 2020 7:14am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
