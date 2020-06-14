Previous
Morning dew by fayefaye
Morning dew

I really liked how the leaves wrapped around this wheat and I liked the morning dew that covered it! Looks best on black!
14th June 2020 14th Jun 20

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Debra ace
Beautifully captured
June 15th, 2020  
Debra Farrington ace
Love the composition on this one
June 15th, 2020  
Adi ace
scrumptious
June 15th, 2020  
Melvina McCaw
Great detail and POV!
June 15th, 2020  
Sheila Guevin ace
Such a delicate moment.
June 15th, 2020  
