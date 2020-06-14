Sign up
Photo 1878
Morning dew
I really liked how the leaves wrapped around this wheat and I liked the morning dew that covered it! Looks best on black!
14th June 2020
14th Jun 20
5
3
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
1878
photos
223
followers
0
following
514% complete
1871
1872
1873
1874
1875
1876
1877
1878
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
13th June 2020 7:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Debra
ace
Beautifully captured
June 15th, 2020
Debra Farrington
ace
Love the composition on this one
June 15th, 2020
Adi
ace
scrumptious
June 15th, 2020
Melvina McCaw
Great detail and POV!
June 15th, 2020
Sheila Guevin
ace
Such a delicate moment.
June 15th, 2020
