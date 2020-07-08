Previous
Soon there will be more by fayefaye
Photo 1902

Soon there will be more

Found this set of monarch mating tonight. It is such a glorious sight as soon there will be more. Who doesn't love seeing more monarchs!

8th July 2020

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
